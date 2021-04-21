Excellent Educators: Jason Williams

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jason Williams

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade math teacher at Thomas Hunter Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Since Mathews County Public Schools is a small division, many technology resources are hard to come by. Jason Williams devised a simple, economical set up for our teachers to use for synchronous teaching.

All of our school adopted this and Williams provided training and assistance schoolwide. In addition, Williams helped to create and sponsor our STEMhawk team. In their first competition, STEMhawks was the only middle school team to place in the national ITEEA Reach competition. His positive attitude, energy, and excitement has been instrumental in helping our staff and students find success!