Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jason Brittle

Division: Isle of Wight County Schools

Position: Agriculture teacher at Windsor High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jason Brittle embodies the concept of innovation through is professional experience. Prior to joining Isle of Wight County, he was teaching agriculture to students in a traditional classroom setting. He often shares his reflections on how important it is for teachers to take risks for their students. He has done just that with Isle of Wight County Schools.

Brittle built his own agriculture program from the ground up, leaving the four walls of a classroom to design a fully operational farm that he runs with his students. He has created a curriculum and environment that inspires our students to respect hard work, the farming industry, but most importantly, themselves.

In the area of professionalism, Brittle is a role model. He is a person whose ideas are valued by his peers, our students, and the community. He collaborates with colleagues, leads his career and technical education department, and consistently reflects on how to improve his instruction and the overall experience of our students as they prepare for the world of work and post-secondary education. He champions kids – all kids. He is always willing to help in any area. Simply, he is invested. This type of all-in attitude is a way of life for Brittle, and one that he shares with everyone he encounters.