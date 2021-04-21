Excellent Educators: Jamie Howard

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella teacher Jamie Howard was nominated as an Excellent Educator by Norfolk Public Schools.

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Jamie Howard

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Behavior specialist at the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Jamie Howard not only supported her job as behavior specialist but she took the time to assist the community with technology support on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10am- 2pm.