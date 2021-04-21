Excellent Educators: Ingleborg Wobig

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ingleborg Wobig

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ingleborg Wobig is a fifth grade teacher who puts forth tremendous effort to reach each of her students. Wobig establishes relationships with her students and is genuinely invested in seeing them excel, even in the virtual world. She meets with students individually after her contracted hours and seeks out resources that are in their best interests. Wobig spends hours to create lessons that are engaging and of high interest. Because of her work, her students are eager and excited to learn.