Excellent Educators: Heather Terrell

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Heather Terrell

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Fourth grade teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Heather Terrell immediately embraced remote learning when we first went out because of the coronavirus pandemic. She immediately began implementing technology skills into her own classroom and leading her peers. As a digital innovator, she served as one of the school’s remote teachers during the first semester, and has welcomed her entire remote class back in for for the second semester for in-person learning.

As a remote teacher, Terrell made home visits, put signs in students’ yards to recognize their achievements, held a picture day outside of the school, and also made positive behavior rewards available for students outside of school. She leads the school’s Positive Behavior Committee and seeks to find ways to reward students for positive work ethics, behavior and staff recognitions, as well!