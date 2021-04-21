Excellent Educators: Heather Matthews

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Heather Matthews

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Media coordinator at Gatesville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Heather Matthews goes above and beyond expectations. When the school was on plan c and students were learning from home, Matthews challenged them to read. Students requested books, and she had them ready for pick up. Matthews also scheduled a book fair, which was held in the gym. She enforced safety guidelines and still offered the students’ families a great experience.

Matthews also manages the School DoJo page to maintain frequent communication with parents. She has worked with teachers to ensure all students have taken proper assessments. She collaborates with school officials to create schedules to accommodate teachers and students. Matthews reached out to community partners to ensure students had access to books and devices throughout the coronavirus pandemic.