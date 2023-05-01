Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Emily Andrews

Division: Newport News Public Schools

Position: Eighth grade civics and economics teacher at Hines Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Emily Andrews teaches her students important critical thinking skills to help them become engaged citizens. Her students analyze documents, draw conclusions, and separate fact from opinion. She brings a global perspective to her classroom from her work in the Peace Corps.

Andrews believes civics education equips students with the skills and knowledge to be active members of society. She encourages students to take an active role in improving their communities. Her students research, explore and even role-play to learn more about local and national issues.

Andrews became a teacher after 10 years in international development because she thought the best way to prompt change was to become an educator. She has served as an educator for 8 years.

Ms Andrews was named the NNPS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.