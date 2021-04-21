Excellent Educators: Ellen Jones

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ellen Jones

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Seventh grade history teacher at Cradock Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: According to principal Dr. Damon Cary, Ellen Jones has gone “above and beyond” during this extended closure. In addition to managing the virtual classroom environment, she has worked to find innovative and creative ways to ensure she can be in contact with all of her students and their families throughout the year.