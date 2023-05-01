Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ellen Frackelton

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Position: Reading specialist at Laurel Lane Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ellen Frackelton was selected as the Wiliamsburg-James City County Public Schools 2023 elementary level and division Teacher of the Year.

She is a National Board-Certified teacher with 15 years of service as an educator in Virginia public schools. As an adjunct faculty member at William and Mary and presenter at regional, state, and national conferences, Frackelton is a respected literacy leader among her peers.

Her passion for data-driven focused collaboration is integral to making a difference for students’ success, impacting instruction, and being a support wherever she is needed. She has a can-do attitude and gladly rolls up her sleeves to help. As s he once said, “The work is hard, but also extremely rewarding. I cannot imagine doing anything else because I am a teacher.”