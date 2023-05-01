Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ellen Bryson

Division: Dare county Schools

Position: Librarian at Kitty Hawk Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ellen Bryson has a gift for making learning fun. She turns the library into a hub for hands-on learning activities that excite and engage students. Her “Windows to the World” program and guest speaker events allow students to expand their horizons and learn from experts in a variety of fields. She received the DCS Teacher of the Year award in 2020.