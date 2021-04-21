Excellent Educators: Elaina Siegel

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Elaina Siegel

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Business teacher and Teachers for Tomorrow educator at Indian River High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: During the coronavirus pandemic, Elaina Siegel has challenged herself to utilize all of the digital resources available to support her students learning. She has stepped in on multiple district-wide committees to review electronic resources and software to provide needed feedback for quick and seamless implementation. Siegel has always made it a priority to form intentional relationships with her students and has continued this practice throughout this past year. These relationships have fostered continued growth and success for the students in her classes.