Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Edith Turner

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Technology instructor at Mathews County Public Schools

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Edith Turner has worked for Mathews County Public Schools for 31 years. She currently works as a technology instructor for preK through fourth grades. While Turner’s technology skills make her a highly sought after individual, that is by no means the sum of it.

For example, this year at our school Turner headed up the yearbook, worked in tandem with another teacher to organize the Sneakerball for students, organized and published the morning news, and headed up the Kids Heart Challenge. Additionally for more than 20 years she has worked as an instructor in the Adult Education Program to help those who have struggled to find a path to graduation attain their GED.

She is an asset to our school for students, staff and parents. She always knows of resources and is willing to share.