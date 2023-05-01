Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Names: Dianna Avents and Minkah Allen

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Positions: Eighth grade co-teachers at Churchland Middle School

What the school division said about these Excellent Educators: Dianna Avents and Minkah Allen are a dream co-teaching team that transforms the standard classroom into a daily learning lab for their math 8 inclusion classes. Recognized as a model co-teaching team by VDOE, they work seamlessly to engage, inspire, challenge, and motivate their students to learn mathematics in the most practical of ways.

At any given time when one walks by Room 116, students and teachers alike are center stage, finding creative ways to process and comprehend difficult mathematical concepts. Songs, dances, and modeling all aid in the metacognition that takes place in their classroom, and what is most impressive is that without already knowing their individual roles, a visitor would be unable to tell who the general teacher is from the special education teacher because of their collaborative nature.