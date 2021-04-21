Excellent Educators: Detra Johnson

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Detra Johnson

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Art teacher at the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Detra Johnson created a “Virtual Art Museum” for the student work received and presented as the orator. It was very innovative and showed that students were just as creative virtually. She also presented at the February Virtual PTA meeting for our parents.