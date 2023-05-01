Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Demorrow Bond-Lee

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Science teacher at Ghent School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Demorrow Bond-Lee is Norfolk Public Schools’ middle school Techer of the Year. She teaches seventh and eighth grade science at Ghent School. Her life motto is: Always go beyond done! Do more, give more, be more! She encourages her students to push past their limits and strive for more, too.

Bond-Lee grew up in a low-income area in Philadelphia where post-secondary education was not a high priority; however, her parents instilled in her that a quality education was key to success. Bond-Lee went from receiving special education services in elementary school to attending the Health Academy for high school. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Regent University! This is a true testimony for her students as she continues to help them discover how they learn best to gain the confidence needed to think big and be globally competitive.