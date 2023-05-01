Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Deborah Lawson

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Virginia Preschool Initiative classroom teacher at Bethel Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Deborah Lawson works with some of our youngest students in the elementary building on skills like sharing, following classroom procedures, observing school rules, hallway expectations, as well as social skills like kindness and empathy. Not only does she help students master these early childhood skills, she also does an amazing job preparing our students for kindergarten with skills like fine motor development, early numeracy skills, and early literacy skills. Students are encouraged to be creative and explore the world around them. Lawson’s level of compassion and dedication is admired by both students and staff members.