Name: Dean Dedicatoria

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Math and STEM teacher at Arcadia Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Arcadia Middle School proudly presents Dean Dedicatoria as our outstanding, innovative teacher in Accomack County Public Schools! Dedicatoria is a distinguished, proud U.S. Navy veteran. He has served as a dedicated math and STEM teacher in Accomack County Public Schools for the past 20 years.

He demonstrates a passion for teaching and engaging all students in math and STEM education at Arcadia Middle School. He is the leading pioneer for the partnership between Arcadia Middle School and the Virginia Space Flight Academy located at Wallops Island, Va. On Dec. 1, 2022, the Virginia Space Flight Academy was the first recipient of the Rocket Lab Community Grant at Wallops Island to further promote STEM programs for the Eastern Shore’s local youth. In that press release, Dedicatoria said, “The Rocket Lab grant allows our students to be introduced to STEM and provides connections between what they are learning in class and STEM careers on the Eastern Shore.”

Dedicatoria developed, coached, and led the Arcadia Middle School’s robotics team to winning first place in the first Lego League Regional Robotics Competition on Jan. 14. The AMS Robotics Champions are pictured with their teacher-coach, “Mr. D.” On June 4, 2022, he also led Arcadia Middle School students to the International SeaPerch Challenge Competition held at the University of Maryland, College Park where Arcadia Middle School students competed with students from all over the world in a host of engaging STEM activities.

With the continued sponsorship and financial support of the Cal Ripken Foundation in Accomack County Public Schools, Dedicatoria will be expanding his role as STEM teacher to include more students throughout grades sixth through eighth at Arcadia Middle School. We continue to be very proud and fortunate to have Dedicatoria’s talent and dedication to our school community and to the local youth on the Eastern Shore of Virginia!