Excellent Educators: David Clanton

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: David Clanton

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Family and community engagement specialist at William H. Ruffner Academy

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Although Norfolk Public Schools was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and it presented the division many challenges, David Clanton went into overdrive to ensure that families and staff of Ruffner Academy were supported.

He took on the role of site coordinator for Chromebook distribution. Per the district, he was not required to physically be in the building, but he continued to report. As an extra layer of support, he still came to the building at least two days a week to make sure that our students and staff had operable working Chromebooks and to assist with getting them logged into class.

He has availed himself on other days during the week to accommodate and have that flexibility. There have been many times that he decided to work from home, but was called to assist because there was an issue with a Chromebook, and if he couldn’t walk families through troubleshooting over the phone, he would get in his car and meet them at the school. He also utilized social media platforms to reach our families, and recorded weekly videos to let families know he was there to support.

He took it a step further and went out into the neighborhoods of our families to hand out flyers with contact information for support. Additionally, he supported with family game nights, an anti-bullying lunch panel, social and emotional learning chapter discussion, family RAP question and answer sessions and trainings, equity sessions, and facilitated social and emotional learning class sessions for both students and parents.

Lastly, Clanton created community partnerships to assist with technology needs and resources for our families. He was most recently selected to Mayor Kenneth Alexander’s St. Paul’s Area Advisory Committee’s workgroup on violence. He states all the time that he is called to serve, and it is a pleasure to do so, and that he does what he does to ensure the success of our staff, students, families, and communities. His words resonate: “I am Ruffner. We are strong, and we always win!”