Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Dana Napier

Division: York County School Division

Position: Career and technical education teacher at York High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Dana Napier started conducting mock interviews for York High School economics and personal finance students. This program has since grown into a division-wide initiative. Napier worked to start a fashion marketing course. She voluntarily sponsors the DECA club, mentors new teachers, and supports cooperative education. Napier constantly seeks new ways to engage students. She incorporates a wide variety of instructional technologies and went as far as to grow silk worms for an instructional unit on textiles.