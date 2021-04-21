Excellent Educators: Daffy Scott

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Daffy Scott

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Moyock Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: The coronavirus pandemic certainly threw the educational community into a tailspin in 2020. Though some educators across the country struggled with adapting to the changes, Daffy Scott has proven relentless in providing a high-quality education for her students, no matter the circumstances.

Scott, a 30 year veteran teacher at Moyock Elementary School in Currituck County, excels at ensuring her students remain engaged in her lessons. In a typical school year, this would include brain breaks and dance tunes, making solar s’mores and testing sinking boats, researching historical figures and analyzing literary text.

Scott works hard to get her students excited about learning new concepts. But this year, when some students chose to return to in-person learning in the fall of 2020, and the district needed volunteers to teach in the virtual academy, Scott stepped up to the plate of this new challenge.

Knowing the ways in which young children learn and grow best, Scott went to work preparing kits for her students to have at home while they learned. These kits not only contained manipulatives like paper-sleeve dry erase boards and markers, but math manipulatives such as base-10 blocks and number cubes, science experiment ingredients, and art supplies for things such as suncatchers or holiday crafts.

Scott was convinced that providing a quality learning environment for her students not only included learning virtually through the computer, but also the hands-on and immersive learning experiences that only a teacher with her class can provide. The results? Her students show up to class daily, eager to learn, and they are growing by leaps and bounds, much like those who attend in-person.

Moyock Elementary School is proud to call Scott a true Panther leader, and we are lucky to have such a passionate educator in our midst.