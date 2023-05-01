Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Crystal Wisner

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Math I teacher at John A. Holmes High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: As one enters the room, they are greeted with a cheerful hello and a math problem to spark curiosity. Walls are vibrantly decorated in pink, blue, and green as the atmosphere is inviting with anchor charts and word walls posted throughout to engage students in the curriculum at hand. Poised and confident, Crystal Wisner commands the room with her energy, charisma, and task-paced lessons.

Through her reflective data dives that align to her lessons and collaboration within the department, Wisner has seen continuous growth in her students. Her willingness to take a risk and step outside of the box to make math relevant and hands on allows her to bring fun to the classroom. No student goes left behind as her classroom is buzzing with students after school still seeking to gain more knowledge and surpass their foundational skills.

She is part of a collaborative think tank through her PLCs sharing best practices, as well as gaining new tools and resources for her students. Through her Math I course, students are engaged in exciting lessons to build a foundation for success as they progress through their high school years.