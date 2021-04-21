Excellent Educators: Crystal Sizemore

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Crystal Sizemore

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: First grade teacher at Poquoson Primary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Crystal Sizemore is a first grade Poquoson online teacher this year, meaning she is teaching first grade students whose families have chosen the fully remote learning schedule for the year.

Sizemore has created a close sense of classroom community with her students, despite their distance. She even holds one-on-one Google Meet sessions just to cultivate relationships with her young students. Sizemore has become quite the tech expert and has shared tips and tricks with her grade level to improve student learning with in-person and virtual schedules. Sizemore’s smile and positivity have been contagious with her students and teammates!