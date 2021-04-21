Excellent Educators: Corinne Hupman

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Corinne Hupman

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Fairlawn Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Corinne Hupman’s creativity and expertise in technology has transformed virtual teaching into rewarding experiences for students. Students have been involved in different activities, which allow them to use all modalities for learning. Hupman has been leading the staff in technology and sharing ideas to enhance virtual learning. She has also conducted professional development on the district level during virtual instruction. She is an asset to the team and to Norfolk Public Schools.