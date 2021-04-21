Excellent Educators: Corese Bowser

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Corese Bowser

Division: Hertford County Schools

Position: Multi-classroom leader and fifth grade math teacher at Ahoskie Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the need to provide different services for our parents as well as our students. Corese Bowser has redefined the meaning of parent contact. Bowser understands that the pandemic is difficult for everyone.

Upon request, she has conducted Zoom meetings to teach parents math concepts, so that they may help their son or daughter with homework assignments. Whether it’s 9 a.m. or 7 p.m., Bowser wants her students to know that their success is one of her top priorities. She has also been known to make house calls to assist students in completing assignments during the pandemic.

Bowser is always looking for creative ways to make math fun and parents join in learning alongside their children. This is just another example of how Bowser ensures “All in for learning.”