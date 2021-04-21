Excellent Educators: Colleen Lyston

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Colleen Lyston

Division: Camden County Schools

Position: Special education teacher at Camden Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Congratulations to Colleen Lyston, Camden Middle School’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year! Lyston strives to make school a place where every student finds success, feels welcome, and grows as part of a learning community.

She enjoys the challenge of reaching struggling learners and collaborating with colleagues. Lyston works with students with a variety of disabilities, including Autism, learning differences, emotional and behavioral challenges, and intellectual disabilities.

Lyston has 26 years’ teaching experience in North Carolina and Virginia. She received her master of education degree from Old Dominion University in special education, exceptional children, and reading. She has worked with students in middle and high schools, as well as an alternative school.

She has served as the leadership of EC and special education departments and child study committees in both North Carolina and Virginia. She obtained reading specialist certification in order to better meet the needs of struggling students. Thank you for all you do for the students at Camden Middle School!