Excellent Educators: Colin Woodley

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Colin Woodley

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: Physical education teacher at Hertford Grammar School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Colin Woodley has been a dynamic leader at Hertford Grammar School this year. HGS has offered face-to-face learning to our community since Aug, 17th, 2020. Woodley advocated for the ability to use his space from the first day of school.

He sanitizes it multiple times a day and rotates equipment to ensure that our students are safe while they play. Woodley has had to reshape his pacing guide, find new activities, and rethink how to teach fitness skills to his students to keep them engaged and excited about his class. He has consistently uploaded weekly assignments into Google Classrooms so that remote learners have access to the curriculum. His willingness to innovate and “think outside the box” has allowed students to be active in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Although many of the “fan favorite” games are off-limits this year, that has not stopped Woodley from maintaining a first-class PE program.

Beyond leading in his own classroom, Woodley has led an in-house PD session, sharing safe indoor recess games with his colleagues. Teachers can use these games when the weather does not allow students to go outside for recess. He has been willing to share his space to accommodate picture day and has been flexible to do what is best for students all year. Finally, Woodley coached the county’s high school varsity basketball team to a 9 and 5 record and a playoff berth, reestablishing a connection with many of his former students.

Never has physical education and instilling the value of healthy living habits been more important. Hertford Grammar School is blessed to have Woodley, a former Teacher of the Year, leading the way at our school.