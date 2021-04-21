Excellent Educators: Clinton Smith and Brittany Boone

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Clinton Smith and Brittany Boone

Division: Franklin City Public Schools

Positions: Art teachers at S.P Morton Elementary School and Franklin High School

What the school division said about these Excellent Educators: Clinton Smith, a veteran art teacher at S.P. Morton Elementary School, and Brittany Boone, a novice art teacher at Franklin High School, participated in Jason’s Learning Recycle Contest. Smith has mentored and provided guidance to Boone over the last year, so it’s great when colleagues can partner together to provide students the opportunity to participate in initiatives outside of their local area.

The theme this year was “Recycling is Essential to My Community.” They opened the project to all classes and supported students’ creativity to create posters and videos displaying their individual and collaborative projects. They exceeded the number of entries requested by the district. There were submissions from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Entries were displayed in each schools’ library during December and January.