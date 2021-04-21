Excellent Educators: Christine McBee

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Christine McBee

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Position: Fourth grade Virtual Academy teacher at Matthew Whaley Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Christine McBee has had numerous after school events, like virtual family game night and a virtual spooktacular talent show. She made a video at the beginning of the year to make students in her classroom feel welcome no matter what their home school happens to be. Her manager has had people from CO stop them in the hallway and tell them that they have a friend whose child is in her class and she is the best teacher they have ever had. Simply Amazing!