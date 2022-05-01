Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Christine Brett

Division: Isle of Wight County Public Schools

Position: 2nd grade teacher at Carrollton Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: If anyone deserved a “lighter load” this year, it was our Christine Brett after tenaciously tackling virtual teaching last year. But, Brett doesn’t ask for favors or seek an easier way. When it comes to making sure that her students’ needs are met, Brett consistently demonstrates gumption and resilience.

It is Brett who volunteered to work with some of our students with demonstrated deficits, and Brett who has repeatedly reminded her colleagues that almost all of our students have experienced learning loss thanks to the pandemic. It is Brett who graciously offered to forgo an instructional assistant so another teammate could benefit from the additional support. It is Brett who capitalizes on the concept of teamwork with her students, making sure they all celebrate one another’s successes and encourage one another to push harder. It is Brett who stayed in consistent contact with a student of hers who was unable to return to the building for health reasons, not only inviting this student to class parties and events but eventually choosing to add to her teaching responsibilities by offering homebound instruction. It is Brett who used the Super Bowl to her advantage as an educator by inviting caregivers in as coaches and breaking her instruction into quarters for the students to compete as teams towards goals that looked like fun even though they were SOL objectives! It is Brett who, with her depth of knowledge and even deeper love for her students, embodies an excellent educator.