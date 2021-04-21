Excellent Educators: Christina Elmore

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Christina Elmore

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Eighth grade teacher at Chowan Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Christina Elmore has worked incredibly hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure all students remained actively engaged in learning. She served as her school’s remote liaison. In this role, teachers could reach out to her for support when students were not doing well academically or emotionally.

Elmore would work with the student and their family to create a plan to meet their needs. She went above and beyond to form partnerships with local organizations to ensure students who did not have internet access were able to establish connectivity. She hosted a “Learning on the Lawn” session for families to attend outside on the lawn of the school which focused on specific strategies to help parents help their children be successful while working remotely.

She makes numerous home visits and will do anything within her power to help all children be successful during this difficult time. Elmore is a true hero for the students of Chowan Middle School!