Excellent Educators: Christian Lowe

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Christian Lowe

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Math teacher at J.P. Knapp Early College

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Christian Lowe has tackled the current hybrid learning environment by daily managing desktop, laptop, iPad, cellphone, Smartboard, and Mobiview Smart Pad, all simultaneously while keeping students engaged line and in the classroom through creative lessons and fun.

Lowe utilizes Google Classroom to organize his course content overall. He has students collaborate through virtual breakout rooms on Zoom and keeps fun and critical thinking in the classroom through Gimkit, a student-favorite digital tool. Lowe is a dedicated teacher, frequently reaching out to students and parents through REMIND, emails, and phone calls. He often makes himself available even on nights and weekends.

According to his students, Lowe helps ease the stress and frustration typically felt in math, and he likes to have fun with them. He values students’ feedback, always seeking success in his students. He believes in the magic of creativity and humor.

Above and beyond the classroom, Lowe supports his colleagues by sharing his knowledge of technology and hosting peer observations. He is even known for bringing surprise Starbucks to the front office staff and administration. Lowe believes the little things matter, and it is these little things that add up to make a big difference in his students’ lives and in the lives of those around him.