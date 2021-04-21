Excellent Educators: Chris Matthews

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Chris Matthews

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Computer systems I, computer systems II, and robotics teacher at Arcadia High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: As the pandemic started, Chris Matthews started to make masks to support our frontline workers in Accomack County, Northampton County, and parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He used his class website to document the process and engage his students remotely.

As the school year began, there was a shortage of student Chromebooks. Additionally, many of the students who had Chromebooks, did not have ones that were operational. Matthews and his computer system technology students began repairing student Chromebooks, not only for Arcadia High School, but the entire school division. Their efforts created a surplus of Chromebooks, so when a student’s Chromebooks broke, we were able to loan them a replacement until theirs was fixed.

This was a game changer in supporting our students who were required to do some part of their learning remotely.