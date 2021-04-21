Excellent Educators: Charlotte Davis

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Charlotte Davis

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Instructional resource technology teacher at Ghent School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Charlotte Davis hosted “Ask the instructional resource and technology teacher” drop-in sessions on Zoom for the first two quarters of this school year. Teachers and staff were able to drop into a Zoom session for general assistance, trouble shooting, and technical training as needed.

She offers specific and on-demand training and assistance as needed before, during, and after school hours. The flexible schedule allowed staff to get help when it fit their schedule. Sessions included topics related to the new Canvas LMS, Google, MS Office, Synergy, Zoom, and a variety of other apps and programs.

In addition to working with staff for training, Davis continually visits classrooms for troubleshooting and assists students and parents who reported issues with their technology. Davis consistently works to find ways for students and staff to transition and fully implement technology use for virtual instruction.