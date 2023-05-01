Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Charity Thomas

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Algebra I and prealgebra teacher at Northampton Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Charity Thomas has served Northampton County Public Schools for 25 years. During this time, she has served as an educator in the TECH Center (alternative school), Northampton Middle School, and Northampton High School. Overall, this teacher has served countless students and families of the Eastern Shore.

Though Thomas has many standout qualities such as content knowledge, behavior management, and positive relationships with students, the one quality that stands out the most is her dedication to children. For instance, she has volunteered countless hours after school to offer additional instruction to struggling students. By providing additional assistance, students mastered content otherwise not mastered, which increased students’ self confidence, self worth, and mathematical knowledge. Plus, she has the best laugh!