Excellent Educators: Cecily McCarty-Wilson

Southside STEM at Campostella teacher Cecily McCarty-Wilson was nominated as an Excellent Educator by Norfolk Public Schools.

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Cecily McCarty-Wilson

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Cecily McCarty-Wilson was very innovative throughout the coronavirus pandemic in keeping students engaged in learning. She created achievement videos each quarter and supported the overall honor roll virtual background that is posted on the school’s website.