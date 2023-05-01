Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Carrie Moore

Division: Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Position: French teacher at Lafayette High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Carrie Moore, honored as the Williamsburg-James City County Schools 2023 high school level Teacher of the Year, is a National Board-Certified teacher. She has 19 years of service at WJCC schools where she serves as a mentor to new teachers. She is also a clinical faculty member at William and Mary.

Moore believes that daily adventures in the classroom help form a unique classroom climate, fostering strong personal student-teacher relationships. She thrives on seeing the excitement on students’ faces when they can carry on a conversation in French or share new ideas about other cultures. Discovery helps drive students’ desire to learn more, and Moore creates fun, engaging lessons to elevate her teaching and student experiences from one year to the next.