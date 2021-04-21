Excellent Educators: Carolyn Meehan

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Carolyn Meehan

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at John Tyler Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: One of John Tyler Elementary School’s biggest events each year is the school’s science fair. Last year, schools were closed the day after the school’s science fair. Ensuring this year’s fair would still be available to students, Carolyn Meehan created the full virtual science fair for all grades to take part in. Students could submit their projects via PowerPoint presentation, and they were brought into virtual rooms where they met their judges and presented their findings. The event culminated in an evening virtual awards ceremony for all families to see how their child did.

In addition to this event planning, Meehan goes out of her way to help serve the school and students, including having virtual guest readers for her class as well as serving on the school’s staff advisory board.