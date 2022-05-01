Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Carly Carmack

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Biology teacher at Churchland High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: This year is Carly Carmack’s first year as a teacher at Churchland High School, but in this short time she has developed positive relationships with students and colleagues. She delivers meaningful lessons daily and has a built a reputation of always being positive, upbeat, and supportive. That morale boost has had a significant impact for her colleagues especially during the ongoing challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her enthusiasm for her job is apparent, and in a recent debrief with her principal, she said “I love my job!”