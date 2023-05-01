Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Carie Hatfield

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: French teacher at Churchland High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Carie Hatfield is a superb French teacher who implements research-based best practices in her classroom while creating an immersive experience for world language learners. Not only is she an outstanding classroom teacher, but she also serves our school on so many levels as our World Language Department chair, National Honor Society advisor, Tutoring and SOL Prep Program administrator, Behavior Intervention Team leader, and a mentor for new and experienced teachers. She serves as president of the Virginia Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF), and continues to serve the VDOE by being regularly selected to serve on the Governor’s World Language Academy Selection Committee. Hatfield is also a fixture at Churchland High School extracurricular activities as she gives of her precious time to support students outside of the classroom as well. She works tirelessly to support our students, our teachers, our community and our district in every way she can.