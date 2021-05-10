Excellent Educators: Calvin Armstrong earns Teacher of the Year at Ruffner Academy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calvin Armstrong has been a health and physical education teacher for the past six years. At Ruffner Academy in Norfolk, he also coaches volleyball, track, and helps out with the basketball team.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which kept students out of the school and Armstrong away from his students, Armstrong still found a way to make an impact.

“I’m here for them despite the challenges they might be going through,” said Armstrong.

With his students forced away from the building, Armstrong took to social media and began providing workout classes through Instagram.

“We’re just trying to show the kids that we’re still staying engaged in them and giving them an education,” said Armstrong.

His initiative provided inspiration for other teachers, who then proceeded to use the same method, and posted lessons. Armstrong was named Ruffner’s Teacher of the Year for his efforts.