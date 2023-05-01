Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Callie Giaccio

Division: York County School Division

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Grafton Bethel Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Callie Giaccio’s love for reading and her passion for creating engaging educational experiences is evident daily in her fifth grade classroom. You can find Giaccio in costume for any holiday or a random national day in order to hook her students in the lessons. She leads escape rooms in her classroom where students are involved in completing tasks in collaborative learning groups. Her students are excited about learning and look forward to the next costume or character she will bring to the classroom. It is truly amazing to watch her share her love for reading with her students.