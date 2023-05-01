Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Brooklyn Goodwin

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at White Oak Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Brooklyn Goodwin is a first-year teacher (BT) at White Oak Elementary School. Observing her in her classroom, you would never know that she is just beginning her teaching career! She is a very thorough planner, creative in her instructional delivery, focuses on teaching the whole child, integrates SEL into her content areas, collaborates with other educators, and makes her mark on every single student she works with. Goodwin dedicates her life to meeting the educational, social, behavioral, and emotional needs of her students – and does an amazing job! White Oak School and Goodwin’s second graders are so lucky to have such a caring, committed, passionate educator!