Excellent Educators: Beth Smith and Anne Horsley

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Beth Smith and Anne Horsely

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Teachers at Creeds Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Beth Smith has been a gifted resource teacher at Creeds Elementary School for three years, and Anne Horsley has been a reading specialist there for four years. They are both fantastic and a vital part of the Creeds community.

They each can find and ignite other’s passions — be it for reading, science, exploration, or simply a love of learning. All members of our community — students, staff, and parents — appreciate how they go above and beyond to help others achieve their goals.