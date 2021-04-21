Excellent Educators: Beth Copeland

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Beth Copeland

Division: Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Position: Virtual teacher for kindergarten through second grade at White Oak Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Beth Copeland is a teacher at White Oak Elementary School. Until this year, Copeland taught second grade only; however, since returning to “Plan A” in January, she has taken on the role of remote teacher for all kindergarten through second grade students who are learning virtually.

She meets with every student via Zoom every day, differentiates her materials to meet her students’ needs, and sends out paper packets to each student that align with her teaching. Copeland has even developed procedures for administering assessments to her students via Zoom. She also collaborates with other teachers across the school, records their teaching, and posts those lessons on Seesaw so her remote students can have a mirrored experience.

Copeland does a fabulous job of meeting her students’ social and emotional needs, as well. She has worked hard to build relationships with her families despite them not being face to face. She communicates with families through Seesaw and the REMIND app and does morning wellness check-ins with her students. She has even included our school counselor in Zoom meetings to provide character education and SEL lessons.