Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Becky Hamlin

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher at Elephant’s Fork Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Becky Hamlin’s compassionate character is shown daily in her classroom. Her classroom is an open space where she allows her students to learn at their own free will. The lessons that she provides are tailored to each student’s specific learning needs, yet are executed with a delicate balance based on the student’s own schedule.

She allows students to explore learning through a non-threatening manner, which provides an environment that is encouraging, yet open for students to take risks. Hamlin is an advocate for her students and will do whatever it takes to ensure her students are successful. She works extremely hard to ensure that her students are respected by their non-disabled peers and strives to give them the best education they so rightly deserve.