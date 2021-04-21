Excellent Educators: Baiju Nambiarvettil

Arcadia High School teacher Baiju Nambiarveettil was nominated as an Excellent Educator by Accomack County Public Schools.

Name: Baiju Nambiarvettil

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Algebra I, algebra II, trigonometry, and algebra functions teacher at Arcadia High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: During the pandemic, and as we were preparing for our return to learn plan, we were noticing that we did not have a consistent way to communicate with our students. Baiju Nambiarvettil worked with a team of developers to create an app specific to Arcadia High School. Not only did it allow us to communicate with our students and staff in a streamlined process, we have also been able to use the app to facilitate teacher/student communication, class scheduling, guidance appointments, and push notifications. We have over 700 subscribers (teachers, staff, and students) using our ARCADIA HS app.

