Excellent Educators: Baiju Nambiarvettil

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Baiju Nambiarvettil

Division: Accomack County Public Schools

Position: Algebra I, algebra II, trigonometry, and algebra functions teacher at Arcadia High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: During the pandemic, and as we were preparing for our return to learn plan, we were noticing that we did not have a consistent way to communicate with our students. Baiju Nambiarvettil worked with a team of developers to create an app specific to Arcadia High School. Not only did it allow us to communicate with our students and staff in a streamlined process, we have also been able to use the app to facilitate teacher/student communication, class scheduling, guidance appointments, and push notifications. We have over 700 subscribers (teachers, staff, and students) using our ARCADIA HS app.