Excellent Educators: Athena Sivongsa

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Athena Sivongsa

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Social studies teacher at River Road Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Athena Sivongsa is a true historian who strives to give her students the experience of reliving major historical events in her classroom settings. She is technologically savvy and uses it to engage students who are learning in-person as well as those learning remotely.

To engage students, she has dressed up as an explorer during discussion of the Columbian Exchange. They discussed different foods from the Old World and the New World and how those would benefit each other. Sivongsa has donned costumes at other times as well to bring the history lessons to life.

Sivongsa readily shares her knowledge and resources with her fellow colleagues. She recently presented during a staff meeting on a professional development that she received regarding motivating students in the classroom.

Sivongsa is a team-player, a true professional, and an inspiration to everyone at River Road Middle School.