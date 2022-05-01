Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ashley Carter

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Truitt Intermediate School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ashley Carter, a fifth grade teacher, received her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University in Virginia, master’s degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia, and Ed.S. from Regent University in Virginia.

Her commitment to supporting the school’s military students’ unique needs led Truitt to earning its first Purple Star designation in 2021. She serves as the Purple Star School point of contact for Truitt where she sponsors the Military Ambassadors program and leads the school’s participation in Purple Up for Military Kids program.

Carter serves on the principal’s advisory board as the grade chair for fifth grade, as well as chairperson for the family engagement committee. She used innovation and problem solving to transition the school’s annual SOL parent night into a schoolwide virtual event to engage families in preparation for state testing in a safe manner. She has also been an active member of the Truitt PTA for the entirety of her tenure at the school and served as the school’s sponsor for the cheer club for several years.

Carter enjoys running with her dog, Jack, traveling, and cooking. She resides in Chesapeake with her husband, Tony, and three children, Ava, Addison, and Knox. She has seven years of teaching experience, all of which have been in Chesapeake Public Schools.