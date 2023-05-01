Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Ashleigh Hazel

Division: Isle of Wight County Schools

Position: Chorus teacher at Georgie Tyler Middle School and Windsor High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Ashleigh Hazel is the chorus teacher for both Georgie D. Tyler Middle School and Windsor High School for almost a decade. She helped support the Junior BETA students this year by mentoring them in musicology to prepare for the state BETA convention, where the group placed third.

This year, she was part of the arts department where they put on a Winter Showcase open to the community to expo all of their hard work and learning. She has helped to build a love for music with students across the middle and high school and even if they don’t like to sing, they enjoy her class. Hazel also serves as one of the admin aides here in the building, helping support the administration staff with tasks around the building. GTMS and WHS are lucky to have her!