Excellent Educators: Aretha Ruffin

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Aretha Ruffin

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: School counselor at Gatesville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Aretha Ruffin goes above and beyond the school division’s expectations. She made videos for students when they were not attending school physically. She also sent home information regarding social-emotional learning and mindfulness. Ruffin made individual phone calls to a large majority of the school’s families to do wellness checks.

Ruffin facilitates the distribution of Openwide Backpack Food ministry at the school. She has also made home visits. Ruffin partnered with outside resources to make sure students had adequate access. Now that many students have physically returned to school, she meets with them regularly. She still assists family and staff, and teaches guidance classes and conducts check-ins with students.

Ruffin meets with the principal frequently to review student attendance to try and be proactive. Gatesville Elementary School is very fortunate to have a great school counselor. Ruffin has a great rapport with students, staff, parents, and the community.